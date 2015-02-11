Hoobastank, P.O.D and Alien Ant Farm set for UK tour

Hoobastank have announced a UK tour with P.O.D and Alien Ant Farm.

The trio of Californian bands open their 10-date jaunt in London on May 7.

Hoobastank frontman Doug Robb says: “We are extremely excited about finally coming back to the UK to play some shows. It’s been way too long.

“What better way, also, than to come back with two great bands that we have a long history and friendship with, P.O.D and Alien Ant Farm. We hope to see all the loyal fans who’ve waited so long for our return as well as make some new friends. We’ll see you soon.”

P.O.D guitarist Marcos Curiel adds: “We are so looking forward to crossing the Atlantic and rocking out for our fellow mates.”

And AAF singer Dryden Mitchell says: “UK crowds are some of the best in the world. I can’t wait to get over there. We’ve played many shows with both Hoobastank and P.O.D so to have us all together is going to make for a perfect night.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 13) at LiveNation, priced at £22.

HOOBASTANK, P.O.D AND ALIEN ANT FARM UK TOUR 2015

May 07: London Koko

May 08: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

May 09: Nottingham Rock City

May 10: Plymouth University

May 12: Reading Sub 89

May 13: Wrexham William Aston Hall

May 14: Bristol Motions

May 15: Cardiff Y Plas

May 16: Manchester Academy 2

May 17: Southampton Engine Rooms