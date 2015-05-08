Holy Grail reveal plans for album no. 3

US outfit Holy Grail will return to the studio this weekend to begin work on a new album, it’s been announced.

It’ll be the follow-up to 2013’s Ride The Void and will be released by Prosthetic Records/Nuclear Blast.

Prosthetic say in a statement: “The Los Angeles-based metal powerhouse will enter the studio this weekend with Grammy Award-winning producer John Spiker to begin tracking their third album.”

Vocalist James-Paul Luna, drummer Tyler Meahl, bassist Blake Mount and guitarists Eli Santana and Alex Lee hope to launch the new material this autumn. They’ll also announce a run of summer shows in the coming weeks.