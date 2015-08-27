Hollywood Vampires take on The Who

Hollywood Vampires have released a stream of their take on The Who’s My Generation.

It’s taken from the rock collective’s self-titled album, out on September 11.

The project features core members Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp. They’re joined on the record by Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson, Robbie Krieger, Zak Starkey, Joe Walsh and Kip Winger. The work has been produced by Bob Ezrin.

Cooper, Perry and Depp have three dates planned next month, with the live lineup completed by drummer Matt Sorum, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Tommy Henriksen and multi-instrumentalist Bruce Witkin.

The album is now available to pre-order.

Tracklist

01. The Last Vampire 02. Raise The Dead 03. My Generation 04. Whole Lotta Love 05. I Got A Line On You 06. Five To One/ Break On Through 07. One/Jump Into The Fire 08. Come And Get It 09. Jeepster 10. Cold Turkey 11. Manic Depression 12. Itchycoo Park 13. School’s Out/Another Brick In The Wall Pt.2 14. My Dead Drunk Friends