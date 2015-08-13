Hollywood Vampires confirm 3 live shows

Hollywood Vampires have announced three lives dates – two in LA and one in RIo.

The supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp will perform at The Roxy on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip on September 16 and 17, before playing at Rock In Rio in Brazil on September 24.

Completing the band’s live lineup are drummer Matt Sorum, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Tommy Henriksen and multi-instrumentalist Bruce Witkin.

Hollywood Vampires are named after the legendary drinking club which gathered at the Rainbow Bar in LA. Cooper, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Mickey Dolenz and Bernie Taupin were among the mainstays of the endlessly-changing group.

The band’s self-titled debut album is released on September 11 and features guest appearances by Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson, Robbie Krieger, Zak Starkey, Joe Walsh and Kip Winger. The work has been produced by Bob Ezrin.

Hollywood Vampires have also announced a partnership with Starkey Hearing Foundation, an organisation that has provided more than 1.8 million free hearing aids to people in need in more than 100 countries.

The band will help fit hearing aids to more than 150 people, some of whom will be taken to the Rio show as guests where they’ll hear music for the first time in their lives.

Bill Austin, the foundation’s founder, says: “Hearing connects us to life, our families and to the world around us. It’s a precious gift, and we are excited to work with the Hollywood Vampires to introduce so many to the world of sound and help them hear music for the first time.”

Tickets for the LA shows go on sale on August 14. For the September 16 show, click here. For the following night’s gig, click here.

The album can be pre-ordered now on CD and vinyl.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES TRACKLIST