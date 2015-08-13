Hollywood Vampires confirm 3 live shows

Hollywood Vampires have announced three lives dates – two in LA and one in RIo.
The supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp will perform at The Roxy on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip on September 16 and 17, before playing at Rock In Rio in Brazil on September 24.
Completing the band’s live lineup are drummer Matt Sorum, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Tommy Henriksen and multi-instrumentalist Bruce Witkin.
Hollywood Vampires are named after the legendary drinking club which gathered at the Rainbow Bar in LA. Cooper, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Mickey Dolenz and Bernie Taupin were among the mainstays of the endlessly-changing group.
The band’s self-titled debut album is released on September 11 and features guest appearances by Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson, Robbie Krieger, Zak Starkey, Joe Walsh and Kip Winger. The work has been produced by Bob Ezrin.
Hollywood Vampires have also announced a partnership with Starkey Hearing Foundation, an organisation that has provided more than 1.8 million free hearing aids to people in need in more than 100 countries.
The band will help fit hearing aids to more than 150 people, some of whom will be taken to the Rio show as guests where they’ll hear music for the first time in their lives.
Bill Austin, the foundation’s founder, says: “Hearing connects us to life, our families and to the world around us. It’s a precious gift, and we are excited to work with the Hollywood Vampires to introduce so many to the world of sound and help them hear music for the first time.”
Tickets for the LA shows go on sale on August 14. For the September 16 show, click here. For the following night’s gig, click here.
The album can be pre-ordered now on CD and vinyl.
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES TRACKLIST
- The Last Vampire (Narration by Sir Christopher Lee; Keyboards and Sound Design by Johnny Depp, Bob Ezrin and Justin Cortelyou) 2. Raise The Dead (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin; drums by Glenn Sobel; bass by Bruce Witkin; background vocals by Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen, Bob Ezrin) 3. My Generation (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen; bass by Bruce Witkin; drums by Zak Starkey; background vocals by Tommy Henriksen) 4. Whole Lotta Love (Vocals by Brian Johnson, Alice Cooper; guitars by Joe Walsh, Johnny Depp, Orianthi, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin; harmonica by Alice Cooper; drums by Zak Starkey; bass by Kip Winger; programming by Tommy Henriksen; backing vocals by Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen) 5. I Got A Line (Vocals by Alice Cooper, Perry Farrell; guitars by Joe Walsh, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin; drums by Abe Laboriel Jr; bass by Kip Winger; background vocals by Perry Farrell, Tommy Henriksen, Bob Ezrin) 6. Five To One/Break On Through (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Robby Krieger, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen; drums by Abe Laboriel Jr; farfisa by Charlie Judge; bass by Bruce Witkin) 7. One/Jump Into The Fire (Vocals by Alice Cooper, Perry Farrell; guitars by Robby Krieger, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin; drums by Dave Grohl; bass by Bruce Witkin; keyboards by Bob Ezrin, Bruce Witkin; programming by Tommy Henriksen) 8. Come And Get It (Vocals by Paul McCartney, Alice Cooper; guitars by Joe Perry, Johnny Depp; piano by Paul McCartney; drums by Abe Laboriel Jr; bass by Paul McCartney; background Vocals by Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Abe Laboriel Jr, Bob Ezrin 9. Jeepster (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen; drums by Glenn Sobel; bass by Bruce Witkin; programming by Tommy Henriksen; background vocals by Bob Ezrin) 10. Cold Turkey (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen; drums by Glenn Sobel; bass by Bruce Witkin; programming by Tommy Henriksen; background vocals by Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen) 11. Manic Depression (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Joe Walsh, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen; drums by Zak Starkey; bass by Bruce Witkin; piano by Bob Ezrin) 12. Itchycoo Park (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen; drums by Glenn Sobel; bass by Bruce Witkin; programming by Tommy Henriksen; background vocals by Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen, Bob Ezrin) 13. School’s Out/Another Brick In The Wall Pt.2 (Vocals by Alice Cooper, Brian Johnson; guitar by Slash, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin; drums by Neal Smith; bass by Dennis Dunaway; background vocals by Kip Winger, Bob Ezrin) 14. My Dead Drunk Friends (Vocals by Alice Cooper; guitars by Johnny Depp, Bruce Witkin; drums by Glenn Sobel; programming by Tommy Henriksen; bass by Bruce Witkin; piano by Bruce Witkin, Bob Ezrin; background vocals by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin, Bob Ezrin)