Alice's Hollywood Vampires reveal album details

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry’s Hollywood Vampires will release their self-titled album on September 11.

It features guest appearances by Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Paul McCartney, Slash, Brian Johnson, Robbie Krieger, Zak Starkey, Joe Walsh and Kip Winger. The work has been produced by Bob Ezrin.

It’s named after the the legendary drinking club who gathered at the Rainbow Bar on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard. Cooper, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Keith Moon, Jim Morrison, Mickey Dolenz and Bernie Taupin were among mainstays of the endlessly-changing group.

The record features a selection of covers of tracks that originally featured Vampires members, plus two original tracks celebrating the band’s “dead friends and heroes.” Raise The Dead which has an intro by Christopher Lee, recorded shortly before his death in June.

Taupin says in the liner notes: “I’m not completely sure what constituted bad behaviour back then, but in this lair it existed in a bubble, a hermetically sealed dome of fun.

“It may not have been the round table at the Algonquin, but these were witty, intelligent guys who often got raucous and loud, but rest assured there were no bystanders or animals hurt in the making of the Hollywood Vampires.”

The album is now available to pre-order, with all artist proceeds going to the MusiCares charity. Cooper, Perry and Depp will perform under the Hollywood Vampires banner at Rock In Rio on September 24.

Tracklist

01. The Last Vampire 02. Raise The Dead 03. My Generation 04. Whole Lotta Love 05. I Got A Line On You 06. Five To One/ Break On Through 07. One/Jump Into The Fire 08. Come And Get It 09. Jeepster 10. Cold Turkey 11. Manic Depression 12. Itchycoo Park 13. School’s Out/Another Brick In The Wall Pt.2 14. My Dead Drunk Friends