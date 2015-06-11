Trending

Sir Christopher Lee dead at 93

By News  

Lord Of The Rings and Star Wars icon won Metal Hammer award after starting to make heavy albums in his 80s

Iconic horror movie actor Christopher Lee has died at the age of 93.

He passed away in a London hospital on Sunday, his family have confirmed. He’d been under medical supervision for three weeks.

Lee is remembered for a chain of Hammer House Of Horror films and as Scaramanga in James Bond movie The Man With The Golden Gun. But he found a new audience as Saruman in the Lord Of The Rings series, and as Count Dooku in the Star Wars prequel films.

In his 80s he began working on a series of heavy metal albums. The first, Charlemagne: By the Sword and the Cross, won him the Spirit Of Metal Award at Metal Hammer’s 2010 Golden Gods, and it was followed by 2013’s Charlemagne: The Omens of Death. He released an EP called Metal Knight last year.

Lee always rejected the idea of retiring. He once said: “I hate being idle. As dear Boris Karloff used to say –when I die I want to die with my boots on.”

He leaves his wife of 54 years, Birgit, and a daughter, Christina.

