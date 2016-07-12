Hole's Eric Erlandson sells memorabilia on eBay

Former Hole guitarist Eric Erlandson is selling various items of music memorabilia on eBay.

Items offered for sale by Erlandson include a 7-inch of Nirvana’s Love Buzz single starting at $3000 and a range of Hole items such as tour t-shirts and posters.

He’s also selling a rare promo pressing of Michael Jackson’s hit album Thriller, U2’s War and various Nirvana cassettes.

Erlandson is offering to sign some of the items, which are all showcased on a Facebook page called Eric’s Merch & Memorabilia Store.

The Love Buzz listing reads: “This is Eric Erlandson from the band Hole. I’m selling this original Nirvana Big Cheese Love Buzz 7-inch single from 1988.

“It’s from a limited hand numbered release of only 1000 on Sub Pop for their Singles Club. The cover and vinyl are in mint condition. I believe it’s never been played.”

Hole split in 2002 before reforming in 2009, without Erlandson. Rumours of a reunion of Courtney Love, Erlandson, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Patty Schemel have surfaced in recent years.

Courtney Love posts Hole reunion pic