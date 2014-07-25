Hole reunion on hold

Courtney Love has quashed hopes of reunion gigs with Hole's original lineup, saying she couldn’t live on the oldies circuit.

Despite getting back in the studio recently with guitarist Eric Erlandson, bassist Melissa Auf Der Maur and drummer Patty Schemel, it appears Erlandson is now the only member to still be on board.

In an interview with Inquirer.net, Love says: “I don’t want to get on the oldies circuit. I don’t need to do that for money. I want to put out music that is relevant today. Being one of the last chicks in a rock and roll band is a weird place to be. It’s scary not to be selling out.”

The original members reunited in April for rehearsals and hopes were high the foursome would produce a follow up to 2002’s Celebrity Skin. However, just a week later, Love indicated tensions in the group were high, after she leaked news of a possible reunion to the press, saying: “Nothing might happen and now the band are flipping out with me.”

Love released double A-side single Wedding Day/You Know My Name back in May and she recently said work on a biopic about her late husband Kurt Cobain will get underway within the next year.