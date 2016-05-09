Courtney Love posts Hole reunion pic

Courtney Love has posted a picture of her with two of her former Hole bandmates – reigniting hopes of a reunion.

Love uploaded the picture showing her with bassist Melissa Auf der Maur and drummer Patty Schemel with the caption: “With the girls, serving up a Hole lot of something… maybe.”

The trio played together on 1998 album Celebrity Skin along with guitarist Eric Erlandson – and it was thought a live reunion was on the cards in 2014 when all four rehearsed together.

However, Love quickly reported that tensions within the camp were high and subsequently shot down the idea of playing together, saying: “I don’t want to get on the oldies circuit. I don’t need to do that for money. I want to put out music that is relevant today.

“Being one of the last chicks in a rock and roll band is a weird place to be. It’s scary not to be selling out.”

Later in 2014 Auf der Maur played down the idea of a reunion. She said: “It was fucking beautiful to be in the same room with them for the first time in aeons.

“That was special – it was truly beautiful and there was a group hug. That’s as far as it’s gone. Now I’m back to being a mother and having a big old factory.”