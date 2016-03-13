Hives singer applies for AC/DC gig

Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist of The Hives has offered a public application to AC/DC to stand-in for Brian Johnson on a series of postponed US dates.

AC/DC halted the Rock Or Bust tour last week after Johnson was ordered by doctors to stop performing over fears he could lose his hearing.

The band have vowed to rescheduled 10 US concerts later in the year – likely with a guest vocalist – and Almqvist is throwing his hat in the ring for the gig after the Swedish outfit supported AC/DC on an Australian tour late last year.

Almqvist writes on Facebook: “Very sad to hear Brian Johnson can´t do a bunch of AC/DC shows due to health problems. That man is a legend. I would like offer my sincerest well wishes and get wells, and if any help is needed, I put my foot forward and say: Here I am.

“I have many many years of experience rocking the world’s biggest stages and, according to others, I am the greatest frontman in rock, plus judging from the reaction in Australia your crowd already seems to really like me. Plus, I have already been singing those songs since I was six-years-old.

“So AC/DC, please consider my application. Feel free to spread the word, fans.”

While the debate rages among both media and the fans as to who could successfully front the legendary Australian band later this year, original AC/DC singer Dave Evans has stepped forward to say he’d love the chance to reunite with the group, but doesn’t think he’ll be considered.

Evans says: “It’ll never happen. But it would be nice to do one guest performance.”

POSTPONED AC/DC SHOWS

Mar 08: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Mar 11: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Mar 14: Greensboro Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 17: Washington DC Verizon Center

Mar 20: Detroit Palace, MI

Mar 23: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 26: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 29: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Apr 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY