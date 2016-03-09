Original AC/DC singer Evans eyes guest appearance

Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans says he’d love the chance to reunite with the band – but he isn’t expecting a call from Angus Young.

The rock giants have vowed to honour their upcoming tour dates with a guest singer after frontman Brian Johnson was ordered to step down on doctor’s orders over fears he could lose his hearing.

And while Evans stops short of throwing his hat into the ring, he does admit he’d jump at the chance to get onstage with the band again.

Evans tells the Sydney Morning Herald: “It’ll never happen. But it would be nice to do one guest performance.”

He says he has sympathy for Johnson’s plight, adding: “I just thought it was sad news. It’s your lifeblood as a singer, live performances are so personal, without the crowd and the adrenaline it’s going to be hard for him.

“Performances are the big highs in our lives.”

Evans was a member of the group for less than 10 months before being replaced by Bon Scott in October 1974. He appeared on the single Can I Sit Next To You, Girl which was later re-recorded by Scott and appeared on the TNT album.

The vocalist adds that AC/DC will probably continue for as long as Angus Young wants to keep going. He says: “So long as Angus is there in his uniform… it’s a branding thing now. The name AC/DC is almost bigger than the band itself. It’s a massive thing all over the world.

“How many AC/DC cover bands are there? Millions, and as long as they play uncompromising hard rock and have someone dressed in a schoolboy uniform they pack in the people.

“Angus is the real deal. He will be thinking to keep the band going. The day Angus retires is the day AC/DC finishes.”

Evans revealed last year that he’s planning a book to tell the story of the band’s first year.