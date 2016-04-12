Hevy Fest 2016 cancelled

Organisers have confirmed that this year’s Hevy Fest has been cancelled.

They say they bowed to pressure amid rising costs, difficulty in finding a new location and the challenge of booking exclusive acts each year. It’s also been announced that the event has now been put to rest “indefinitely.”

Organisers say: “After six years of incredible bands, legendary hangs, and a lot of monkeys – we’re sorry to announce that Hevy Fest is pulling the plug.

“Many things have contributed: Port Lympne being unable to continue hosting the event, the increasingly difficult task of putting together a lineup with more and more exclusives enforced each year, and the pressure to offer good value with spiralling costs.

“The odds are stacked against anyone taking on the challenge, and they have proven too great for us to overcome.

“There is a great community of hardcore, punk and metal supporters in the UK and we hope that other small festivals will be able to grow into this space, and to deliver the event we aspired to.

“As a small independent event, we want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”

Several acts such as Enter Shikari, Refused, Sikth and Animals As Leaders were scheduled to appear at this year’s Hevy Fest in Newhaven, Derbyshire from August 19 to 20.

They also announced a raft of new additions at the end of last month, including Neck Deep, Saves The Day, Hawthorne Heights and Defeater.

Ticket holders will be automatically refunded. Money including booking fees and postage will be returned within the next 10 working days.