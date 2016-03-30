Neck Deep, Sick Of It All confirmed for Hevy Fest 2016

Neck Deep, Sick Of It All and Creeper are among the latest acts to be confirmed for this year’s Hevy Fest.

Making up the fresh batch of acts announced for the 2016 edition of the Newhaven, Derbyshire, event are Saves The Day, Hawthorne Heights, Defeater, Mewithoutyou and The Hell.

Saves The Day will be performing second album Through Being Cool in full, while Hawthorne Heights will also be performing their second record, If Only You Were Lonely, from start to finish.

They join the previously announced headliners Enter Shikari as well as The Bronx, La Dispute, Refused, Sikth, While She Sleeps, Animals As Leaders, Heart of a Coward, Gnarwolves, Hacktivist, Arcane Roots, Rolo Tomassi, Agent Fresco, TRC, Good Tiger, Intervals, Shvpes, Giants, Krokodil, No Consequence, Vukovi, Plini, Devil Sold His Soul, Slabdragger, Max Raptor, Forever Never, Falls, Calls Landing, Wars, Murdock and When Our Time Comes.

A second headliner is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available at the official Hevy Fest website.