Hevy Fest moves to Derbyshire for 2016

Hevy Fest will move to a new location for 2016 after organisers consulted with fans.

Next year’s event will be held on Friday, August 19, and Saturday, August 20, in Newhaven, Derbyshire. The site is described as “right in the centre of the country, providing easy access from all over the UK.”

Festival Director James Dutton says they leave behind their previous home of Port Lympne animal park with a heavy heart.

He adds: “Hevy Fest has been held at Port Lympne since 2010. During that time we’ve raised over £100,000 to help fund the incredible work The Aspinall Foundation do in protecting and re-populating the world’s most endangered species.

“It’s been an honour to work alongside their dedicated team, but 2015 marks our last year at the site.”

The animal reserve is currently undergoing transformation into a day trip and holiday destination. With various construction projects underway, the land is no longer a suitable venue for a music festival in 2016.

Dutton adds: “Searching for a new site has given us the opportunity to explore a more central location in the UK, which is something our fans have been requesting. Our new home at Newhaven, Derbyshire, offers much easier access from all corners of the UK, and a stunning setting for our small festival. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”

Weekend tickets are priced at £79, with a small batch of early bird packages still available. The lineup is set to be announced in due course. Last year’s festival was headlined by Coheed And Cambria as well as Thrice.