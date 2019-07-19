Here's the setlist from the first night of Iron Maiden’s North American tour

Iron Maiden kicked off the North American leg of their Legacy Of The Beast tour at the Sunrise BB&T Center in Florida last night.

The band performed a total of 16 tracks in a set strewn with classic cuts, including 2 Minutes To Midnight, The Trooper, Flight Of Icarus, The Number Of The Beast and Hallowed Be Thy Name.

Video footage of Maiden playing opening track Aces High has appeared online and can be found below along with details of the band’s full setlist from last night.

Speaking recently about the tour, drummer Nicko McBrain said: “When you’re there in the flesh and you see this incredible stage set and the production we put into this show, you’re going to be absolutely astounded.”

Following the shows in the US and Canada, Iron Maiden will play further dates in South America later in the year.

Iron Maiden: Sunrise BB&T Center, Florida - July 18, 2019

1. Aces High

2. Where Eagles Dare

3. 2 Minutes To Midnight

4. The Clansman

5. The Trooper

6. Revelations

7. For The Greater Good Of God

8. The Wicker Man

9. Sign Of The Cross

10. Flight Of Icarus

11. Fear Of The Dark

12. The Number Of The Beast

13. Iron Maiden

14. The Evil That Men Do (Encore)

15. Hallowed Be They Name (Encore)

16. Run To The Hills (Encore)