Here’s the Cradle Of Filth comic book series and action figure range we’ve been waiting for

Cradle Of Filth have announced they'll release a comic book series and a range of action figures later this year.

The band have teamed up with Heavy Metal Entertainment and Incendium’s new Opus imprint for Maledictus Athenaeum – a series of comics which will delve deep into the mythology behind the band’s music, while the collectable figures will tie-in with Cradle Of Filth's history.

The first print edition of each issue will be limited to 2500 copies and feature cardstock covers, foil enhancements, glossy pages, and each will be individually numbered. The first issue is available to pre-order now from Opus, with issue one set to launch in May.

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth says: “Cradle Of Filth’s collaboration with Incendium for the forthcoming comic series and action figures provides an incredible opportunity for fans to indulge and explore the mythologies and murk at the heart of the band’s lyrical compositions.

“As an avid collector of horror figures for decades now – citing the enclosing walls and shelves of my home crammed with toys and memorabilia as an example – I was only too eager to embrace this emphatic union with a company that is as excited about bringing our brand of lascivious gothic darkness to glorious undeath as we are.”

Incendium CEO Llexi Leon adds: "Dani has created such a rich mythology across Cradle Of Filth’s discography and we’re thrilled to explore those dark fantasy worlds with our Maledictus Athenaeum anthology – an ever growing gothic library that’s sure to enthral readers with an irresistible blend of horror, romance, mystery, and mayhem – featuring incredible visuals to inspire all manner of toys and collectibles across our lines.”

The first two figures will be Dani Filth himself and the succubus from the band’s 2001 album Bitter Suites To Succubi.

Filth says: "Both figures come delivered with classic action figure aplomb, while the comic book art is both visceral and evocative and is totally stunning.

"Naturally we cannot wait for fans and collectors alike to get their claws on these unique, exquisite treasures and given the depth of Cradle Of Filth's extensive discography and with a wealth of dark occultisms to draw upon – having tackled the morbid and sordid tales of Elizabeth Bathory, Gilles de Rais, Lucifer and Lilith as full-blown concept albums already – our collaboration with Incendium promises to be a marriage forged in Hell that prospers for aeons.”

Both figures can be pre-ordered now from Opus, with shipping expected in June.

Cradle Of Filth are currently working on their 13th studio album titled Existence Is Futile, which is expected to be released later this year through Nuclear Blast.