Here's how you can stream Metallica's Helping Hands show into your eyes and ears this December

Metallica have announced that they are to stream their Helping Hands concert from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on December 16.

The show – which will be broadcast via Paramount+ – will benefit their All Within My Hands foundation and will feature Greta Van Fleet as the opening act.

According to Variety, the event will be streamed in North America on December 16 from 5:30pm PT, then repeated the following day in the UK, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France. Australian fans will be able to watch the event on December 18 and South Korea fans will have to wait until sometime next year.

The show will be broadcast via Pluto TV and YouTube, too, so there's really no excuse for not watching the show.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands in our final show of the year, the Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16," reads a statement from the band. "This will be the third time we hit the stage to benefit the Foundation, but the very first time that it will be streamed live with a full audience in the house, thanks to our friends at Paramount+.

"In another first, we’re also honoured to announce that Jimmy Kimmel will be joining us to host the show," it continues. "Make sure to tune in early as it all kicks off at 5:30 PM PST streaming live on Paramount+ and simulcast on Pluto and MTV’s YouTube channel. Don’t miss the special guests and presentations, Greta Van Fleet’s set, and a few surprises before we hit the stage."

To get you in the mood, here's footage of the band performing acoustic versions of Blackened and Disposable Heroes at their lockdown-friendly Helping Hands show in December 2020.