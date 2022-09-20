Metallica announce new Helping Hands charity concert

Metallica have announced that they will be hosting a benefit concert in LA to raise funds for their charity, All Within My Hands.

The organisation, which was founded by the thrash metal heavyweights in 2017, was named after the song of the same name from their 2003 album St. Anger. Their work is "dedicated to creating sustainable communities” through supporting "workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services."

James Hetfield and co. will appear with a number of "special guests" for a night of performances under the title Helping Hands, at the Microsoft Theater on December 16. To coincide with the live fundraiser will be an auction, with all proceeds going to All Within My Hands.

"We’ve got a special celebration planned along with some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off, all to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need" says a statement on AWMH's website.

Metallica's last benefit concert and auction, held in 2020, was livestreamed on November 14 and raised more than $1.8 million. The money collected from the event was used to establish partnerships with Feeding America and the American Association Of Community Colleges, as well as COVID and disaster relief efforts.

This concert will serve as Metallica's third in support of the charity, with tickets going on sale on September 23 at 10 AM PDT.

Fan Club presales kick off on September 21 via Metallica's website. Travel packages, including tickets & lodging, will be available during all ticket sales at Metallica's travel site in partnership with All Within My Hands.