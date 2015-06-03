Hendrix estate sues over 'stolen' guitar

Jimi Hendrix’s estate is suing the late star’s ex brother-in-law for trying to sell off one of his guitars.

The Experience Hendrix company claims Sheldon Reynolds, ex-husband of CEO Janie Hendrix – Jimi’s sister – tried to arrange an auction for the Black Widow acoustic guitar, thought to be worth $750,000.

Courthouse News Service reports that Experience Hendrix were alerted last year, when Julien’s Auctions contacted them to determine if the guitar was legitimate. They said it was – but that it did not belong to Reynolds or co-accused Brian Patterson.

The lawsuit states that Reynolds alleged he got the instrument in a divorce settlement before giving it to Patterson. Experience Hendrix insists it’s owned by the firm, and is seeking damages of triple its value, plus punitive damages, for “fraud, oppression, or malice.”

Hendrix was the subject of last year’s controversial film Jimi: All is By My Side, starring Andre Benjamin. An official biopic was recently given the green light.