Help sought for Canterbury prog scene film

Record label boss Leonardo Pavkovic is backing a crowd funding campaign to raise funds for a documentary exploring the Canterbury prog scene.

Pavkovic, who runs MoonJune Records, has teamed up with Zeitgeist Media who are trying to raise $20,000 to produce Romantic Warriors – Canterbury Tales.

Zeitgeist are the firm behind two earlier films in the Romantic Warriors – A Progressive Music Saga series. Film makers Adele Schmidt and Jose Zegarra Holder are the brains behind the project.

Pavkovic says: “I am pretty sure that many MoonJune fans are aware of this so called Canterbury scene, but there are many that need to learn a bit more. Some of my all time favourite artists fit into the scene, such as Soft Machine, Hatfield & The North, Robert Wyatt, Hugh Hopper, Gong, Caravan, National Health, Matching Mole and many more.

“And my company is named after the tune Moon In June from the legendary Soft Machine Third album.

“The film will cover not only the origins and evolution of the Canterbury scene bands and the contributions of my late friends such as Elton Dean and Hugh Hopper, but also highlight two active bands in the MoonJune catalogue – Soft Machine Legacy and The Wrong Object.”

MoonJune has donated a number of CDs to the various Indiegogo crowd funding options available.

For full details, log on to the campaign page here.

Watch the trailer for the film below