Heights man Heslop issues Chaos clip

Heights guitarist Al Heslop has issued a clip of him playing the band’s Solar, Bringer Of Chaos, Lunar, Bringer Of Light.

The track appears on their 2015 album Phantasia On The High Processions Of Sun, Moon And Countless Stars Above, released in April this year via Basick Records.

Heslop says: “The broad idea for this piece was really based on the idea of these two great contrasting powers – the sun and moon – and the idea of their control over life. The song flows from fairly chaotic riffs to a more uplifting, open sound.

“This is a song that was really born to life in the studio, despite having a guitar demo, the drums really dictated the mood and I really wanted the bass to have much more of a melodic role, especially in the ending motif.”

He continues: “This is probably the most challenging song to play live at the moment, as it just doesn’t fall easily under the fingers – but everyone loves a challenge right?”

Heslop is joined in the band by bassist John Hopkin and Tesseract drummer Jamie Postones.

Limelight: Heights