Heights: Phantasia On The High Processions Of Sun, Moon And Countless

Carrying a title like one of Jon Anderson’s side-projects, Heights’ new instrumental album is expansive, cinematic, and just as innovative as their previous two.

The trio comprises TesseracT’s drummer Jamie Postones alongside bassist John Hopkins and talented guitarist Al Heslop. Three pieces can often lack depth, the musicians covering any inadequacies with excessive noodling, but these guys retain a solid direction, and their musical savvy imbues every track. Critically, they’re wise enough to interweave moments of delicate reflection with heavier drama, with admirable results. Both Solar (Bringer Of Chaos), Lunar Bringer (Of Light) and Ballad Of The Time Space Continuum adopt this method. Some of the sporadic moments of experimentalism don’t quite hit the mark, such as the overly complex Aeolus and excessively jazzy On The Wings Of Astral Projection, but such flaws are fleeting and don’t disrupt their overall grand plan. Phantasia is another thoroughly enriching, bright and courageous album that, for all its intensity, still only hints at this band’s potential.