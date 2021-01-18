Hedvig Mollestad Trio announce new album for March

Norwegian prog/jazz outfitt Hedvig Mollestad Trio have announced they will release her new album, Ding Dong. You're Dead., through Rune Grammafon on March 19. You can see the album artwork and tracklisting below.

"Well, I guess we’re trying to make the world make sense, by having fun in music, experimenting and testing," Mollestad tells Prog. "Trying to be strict and give a fuck at the same time. Trying new things, new moods, be inspired, be curious!"

The new album follows on nine months after Mollestad's debut solo album Ekhidna, which was voted No. 3 in Prog Magazine's Critics' Choice for 2020. Since their 2011 debut Shoot!, the trio have shared big stages with the likes of John McLaughlin and Black Sabbath.

Ding Dong. You ́re Dead. is the trio ́s most dynamic album to date, with the hypnotic title track, the spacious ballad Four Candles and generally a more varied mood from the trio in which Mollestad is joined by bassist Ellen Brekken and drummer Ivar Loe Bjørnstad.

The trio will also stream a live pay-per-view concert this Friday January 22 from Oslo where they will perform songs from Ding Dong. You're Dead.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Rune Garmmofon)

Hedvig Mollestad Trio: Ding Dong. You're Dead.

1. Leo Flash’ Return To The Underworld

2. All Flights Cancelled

3. Ding Dong. You ́re Dead.

4. Gimbal

5. Magic Moshroom

6. The Art Of Being Jon Balkovitch

7. Four Candles