Heavy Pettin’ reunite for set at WinterStorm festival

This year’s WinterStorm festival will see Scottish outfit Heavy Pettin’ reunite for their first live set in 25 years.

The event will take place on November 24 & 25 in Troon, Ayrshire, and will also feature artists including The Quireboys, Dare, the Graham Bonnet Band, Bernie Torme, Bernie Marsden, Rock Goddess, Stone Broken and Tyketta.

Organiser Ian McCaig says: “We were really fortunate with our first-year lineup and there was a quality right through both days and it’s going to be difficult to follow – but hopefully we can match it.

“The new announcement fills in the two-day lineup which had already confirmed NWOBMH legends Praying Mantis and Tygers Of Pan Tang, while guitar legends Bernie Torme from Gillan and Bernie Marsden will be appearing with their bands, including Neil Murray on bass for Marsden.

“Graham Bonnet of Rainbow fame will be live on stage on the Saturday night and the more melodic side of the weekend sees US rockers Tyketto and Dare appearing.”

Heavy Pettin’ formed in Glasgow in the early 80s and went on to release three studio albums. Their last record Big Bang arriving in 1989 after touring with artists including Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Ratt, Saxon, Whitesnake and Magnum.

WinterStorm 2017 will see most of their original lineup, including frontman Hamie and guitarists Punky Mendoza and Gordon Bonnar, reunite for a set on the Friday.

Tickets and accommodation packages for the two-day event are available through the official WinterStorm website, while a poster featuring all confirmed artists can be found below.

