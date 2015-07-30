GALLERY: Heavy Metal Truants' big-ass charity bash 2015

Last night the Heavy Metal Truants, a charity cycling group co-founded by Metal Hammer’s ed-in-chief Alexander Milas and legendary Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood threw a raffle up on Holloway Road, and all to raise money for Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline.

It all follows on from the Heavy Metal Truants third annual 168-mile cycle pilgrimage from London to Castle Donington and the mighty Download Festival, and if this year’s ride is anything to go by, there’ll definitely be a fourth.

“Charity is about community,” says Milas. “When we asked for help the industry heard the call, and last night saw us giving away everything from Slayer Xmas jumpers to Ziltoid hand puppets to some very, very special Zeppelin discs and a heap of other awesome items. We had music from the Lounge Kittens, magic from Laura London – a huge thank-you to everyone who came down or supported us from afar. I need a lie-down. The Heavy Metal Truants journey doesn’t end there. Once again, the online Monster Rock Auction is due to launch in August, and what we have in store is going to blow people’s minds. Watch this space!”

For more information about the Heavy Metal Truants, the charities, or how to join, head to heavymetaltruants.com.