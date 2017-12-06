Heather Findlay To Release Seasonal Single Gaudete

Heather Findlay will release seasonal single this week titled Horse Feathers. The double A side single will feature a cover of the well known Latin carol Gaudete (a No. 14 hit for folk rockers Steeleye Span in 1972) and the traditional folk ballad The Snows They Melt The Soonest.

“There are so many angles to my writing and influences, but the folksy rooted winter album I Am Snow I released last December went down so well and the demands for us to record Gaudete as performed at our shows were so overwhelming we couldn’t refuse,” Findlay tells Prog. “I fell in love with The Snows They Melt The Soonest on first hearing, so for me, this song was an obvious choice for another trad tune to accompany Gaudete in this year’s festivities!”

Horse Feathers will be exclusively available at Findlay’s forthcoming Snow Storms & Icicles show at Room One, Central Methodist Church, St. Saviourgate in York this Friday, December 8, and then as a download through her website. Tickets for the Snow Storms & Icicles show, which also features Odin Dragonfly and Scarlet Gordon alongside the Heather Findlay Quartet cost £10 and are available here.

Findlay is currently finalising the forthcoming release of Aces And Eights: A Night In The Saloon Bar live album and DVD.