Listen to new Joe Satriani track Catbot

Joe Satriani has released a stream of his brand new track titled Catbot.

It’s the latest material to come from Satch’s album What Happens Next, which launched today (January 12) via Sony/Legacy Recordings.

Satch is joined on the record by his Chickenfoot bandmate and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, along with Black Country Communion mainman and bassist Glenn Hughes.

Speaking previously about the new record, Satriani told Guitar World: “The last two records really showed that I was enjoying playing with progressive elements, and when I reached the end of Shockwave Supernova, I said, ‘I think I’ve done it. For some reason, I don’t feel like going back over that any more.’”

Satriani has just started his North American tour in support of What Happens Now. He’s joined on the road by Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen.

Satch will then play a handful of shows in the UK in April with Petrucci and former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth.

Find details below.

Joe Satriani What Happens Next tracklist

Energy Catbot Thunder High On The Mountain Cherry Blossoms Righteous Smooth Soul Headrush Looper What Happens Next Super Funky Badass Invisible Forever And Ever

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen

Jan 12: Salem Historic Elsinore Theatre, OR

Jan 13: Reno Grand Sierra Theatre, NV

Jan 14: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 16: Salt Lake City Delta Hall at Eccles Theater, UT

Jan 17: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Jan 18: Mesa Arts Center , AZ

Jan 19: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Jan 20: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jan 21: Tucson Fox Tucson Theatre, AZ

Jan 24: Denver Historic Paramount Theatre, CO

Jan 25: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Jan 26: Irving The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory, TX

Jan 27: Austin City Limits Moody Theater, TX

Jan 28: Houston Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, TX

Jan 30: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Jan 31: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Feb 01: Pompano Beach Amphitheatre, FL

Feb 02: Fort Myers Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Feb 03: St. Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

Feb 06: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Feb 08: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT

Feb 09: Syracuse Landmark Theatre, NY

Feb 10: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Greensburg The Palace Theatre , PA

Feb 14: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Feb 15: Boston Orpheum Theatre , MA

Feb 16: New York Beacon Theatre , NY

Feb 17: Philadelphia Merriam Theater , PA

Feb 18: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ

Feb 20: Rochester Auditorium Theatre, NY

Feb 21: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Feb 22: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH

Feb 23: Chicago Theatre , IL

Feb 24: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Feb 25: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 24: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Apr 25: London Eventim Apollo

Apr 26: Bristol Colston Hall

Apr 27: Manchester Apollo

Apr 29: Portsmouth Guildhall

Apr 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

