Heart Of A Coward issue Turmoil II video

Heart Of A Coward have released a lyric video for their track Turmoil II: The Weak Inherit The Earth.

The song is taken from upcoming third album Deliverance, which is out on October 2 via Century Media Records. The album is available for pre-order.

Heart Of A Coward are midway through a tour of the UK and Ireland.

HEART OF A COWARD UK & IRELAND TOUR 2015

Sep 24: Belfast Voodoo

Sep 25: Dublin Grand Social

Nov 18: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 19: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 20: Leeds Key Club

Nov 21: Edinburgh Opium

Nov 22: Dundee Beat Generator

Nov 23: Sunderland Arizona

Nov 24: Worcester Marrs Bar

Nov 25: Reading Sub89

Nov 26: Bournemouth Sound Circus

Nov 27: Kingston Fighting Cocks

Nov 28: Plymouth Underground

Nov 29: Exeter Cavern

Nov 30: Swansea Sin City