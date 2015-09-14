Heart Of A Coward issue Turmoil II video

Heart Of A Coward have released a lyric video for their track Turmoil II: The Weak Inherit The Earth.
The song is taken from upcoming third album Deliverance, which is out on October 2 via Century Media Records. The album is available for pre-order.
Heart Of A Coward are midway through a tour of the UK and Ireland.
HEART OF A COWARD UK & IRELAND TOUR 2015
Sep 24: Belfast Voodoo
Sep 25: Dublin Grand Social
Nov 18: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Nov 19: Sheffield Corporation
Nov 20: Leeds Key Club
Nov 21: Edinburgh Opium
Nov 22: Dundee Beat Generator
Nov 23: Sunderland Arizona
Nov 24: Worcester Marrs Bar
Nov 25: Reading Sub89
Nov 26: Bournemouth Sound Circus
Nov 27: Kingston Fighting Cocks
Nov 28: Plymouth Underground
Nov 29: Exeter Cavern
Nov 30: Swansea Sin City