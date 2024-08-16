Hear the first new Frost* music from upcoming album Life In The Wires

Frost* have shared the first new music from their highly anticipated new studio album, Life In The Wires, and you can watch the video for the first part of the epic title track, Life In The Wires, Part 1, below.

As Prog reported back in January, Life In The Wires is a double concept album, and will be released through InsideOut Music on October 18.

'Every prog band worth their salt really should do a double album, shouldn't they?" exclaims frontman Jem Godfrey, who is joined on Life In The Wires by longtime Frost* cohorts John Mitchell, Craig Blundell and Nathan King. "We've always kind of had this idea of wanting to do one. So I sat down last summer and thought, well, I'm just gonna have to get my head down and go for it."

The concept behind Life In The Wires revolves around a central character Naio, a kid in a modern AI world, who discovers the voice of an old DJ on an ancient AM radio his mother had given him, which gets him off on a path of enlightenment.

"It’s actually a continuation from Day And Age," Godfrey explains of the new album. "The first track on the new album starts with the end of the last track from that album Repeat To Fade, where the static comes up and a voice says "Can you hear me?”. I remember putting that in when we did Day And Age as a possible little hook for the future; a character somewhere out there in Day And Age land trying to be heard. What does he want to say? Can anybody hear him? Day And Age kind of sets up the world that this character lives in and Life In The Wires tells his story.

“With Day And Age, we made it a very specific point: we're not doing any solos, we'll do clever arrangements. And we enjoyed that discipline, but this time I thought it might be good to row back on that position a bit. Plus, I wanted to have a little bit of a nod to Milliontown with this album, because it's been nearly 20 years since Milliontown came out and I’m still proud of it. The 15-minute title track has a few of those Milliontown moments in it which were great fun to do again.”

Life In The Wires will be available as a Limited 2CD, gatefold 180g 2LP and as a digital album, with subtle differences across the three formats for added interest. The album features artwork by Carl Glover, who also designed the cover of Day And Age, which you can see below, with the tracklisting.

Pre-order Life In The Wires.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Frost*: Life In The Wires

CD1:

1. Skywaving

2. Life in the Wires, Part 1

3. This House Of Winter

4. The Solid State Orchestra

5. Evaporator

6. Strange World

7. Idiot Box

8. Absent Friends

CD2:

1. School (Introducing The All Seeing Eye)

2. Propergander

3. Sign Of Life

4. Moral And Consequence

5. Life in the Wires, Part 2

6. Starting Fires