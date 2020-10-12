Hear Pearl Jam’s intense new song Get It Back, as grunge legends announce 30th anniversary livestream

Pearl Jam have placed their recently released new song Get It Back on streaming services for the first time.

Written by drummer Matt Cameron, Get It Back was previously only available as a one-day-only Bandcamp download as part of the Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Pt 2 compilation alongside previously unreleased tracks from Bob Mould, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tenacious D, My Morning Jacket and more. The collection also features a solo track from PJ guitarist Stone Gossard (Near) and a song from bassist Jeff Ament’s side project Deaf Charlie (Something Real), with profits going to American Rights Lab, an organisation working to “secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans.”

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Seattle band’s debut live performance, which took place at their hometown’s Off Ramp venue on October 22, 1990, Pearl Jam have also revealed that they’re to live stream the gig they played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 29, 2016. The 32-song, three-hour performance, launched with Eddie Vedder’s band playing their hugely-successful debut album Ten in its entirety.

Pearl Jam were recently announced as the first headliners for London’s 2021 BST Hyde Park festival. The band were originally booked to play the event this year, but will now play two consecutive nights next year, the first band to do so.

The shows will take place on on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 July 2021, with support coming from Pixies on the first night and Idles on the second.

Tickets are now on sale on the BST website , with prices start at £70 plus booking fee.