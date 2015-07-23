Hayley Williams guests on New Found Glory track

Paramore singer Hayley Williams sings and appears on the latest promo from New Found Glory.

The band’s guitarist Chad Gilbert is engaged to the frontwoman and said in February there was a good chance that a collaboration could happen.

And it’s now official, with the Paramore singer appearing in the video for an alternative version of Gilbert and co’s Vicious Love. The original track appeared on last year’s Resurrection – New Found Glory’s first record as a four-piece following the departure of founding member Steve Klein.

The new version appears on Resurrection: Ascension – a 20-track deluxe version of the album which will be released on October 9. It’s currently available to pre-order.

New Found Glory will play next month’s Reading and Leeds festivals – part of a wider world tour.

Resurrection: Ascension tracklist

Selfless 2. Resurrection 3. The Worst Person 4. The Enemy 5. Read And Willing II 6. The Crown 7. One More Round 8. Vicious Love (ft Hayley Williams) 9. Persistent 10. Stories Of A Different Kind 11. Degenerate 12. Angel 13. Stubborn 14. Living Hell 15. On My Own 16. Ready And Willing (Acoustic) 17. Persistent (Acoustic) 18. Living Hell (Acoustic) 19. Vicious Love 20. Ready And Willing

Aug 19: Zamardi Strand Festival, Hungary

Aug 21: St Polten Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 26: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Oct 08: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Oct 10: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Oct 11: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 13: Jacksonville Mavericks At The Landing, FL

Oct 14: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Oct 16: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Oct 17: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Oct 18: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 20: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Oct 22: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 23: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 24: New York Best Buy Theater, NY

Oct 25: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Oct 27: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 28: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 30: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 31: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Nov 02: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 03: Louisville Headliners, KY

Nov 05: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 06: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Nov 07: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Nov 08: St louis The Pageant, MO

Nov 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Nov 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 13: Seattle Showbox At The Market, WA

Nov 14: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 15: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 17: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 18: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Nov 21: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Nov 22: San Diego House Of Blues, CA