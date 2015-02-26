New Found Glory open to Paramore collaboration

New Found Glory are open to a collaboration with Paramore, guitarist Chad Gilbert has confirmed.

The couple have been together since 2008 and were engaged on Christmas Day last year.

And when asked by Spin Or Bin if both bands could get together to work on material, Gilbert says: “There is a very good chance.”

New Found Glory launched their eighth album Resurrection last year – their first without guitarist Steve Klein. And despite coming through the pop-punk scene in the late 90s, Gilbert insists the band have always had their own unique style and continue to do things their way.

He says: “We’ve never tried to fit what was popular in the mainstream. When we came out, we just created the music that we played. We never wanted to sound like any other bands. We sounded nothing like Blink-182 or Green Day. We were our own style and we got popular.

“When music started changing and things got poppier or things got a little bit more gothic, a lot of bands changed with the genre – but we created our genre, so we never changed because we started our style of music. “

He also weighs in on the current Blink-182 situation which has seen Tom DeLonge leave the group and a war of words escalate between himself and his old bandmates.

Gilbert continues: “I feel like Blink-182 is in a tough spot because a lot of people love Tom. But if Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker get another member and they make an album that’s fucking awesome, then people will love it.

“I think music speaks for itself and I think people don’t like change but sometimes change can be for the better. I don’t know whether you’ve seen Blink live, but Tom sometimes sounds like shit. He writes great songs but who knows, maybe the new singer will sing better live and people will be like, ‘Damn! He actually sounds better than Tom!’”

New Found Glory will play the Soundwave festival in Australia this weekend and are also lined up to play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Metal Hammer is reporting from Soundwave all week. Stay tuned to The Metal Hammer Magazine Show for even more coverage.