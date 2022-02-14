Hawkwind's Dave Brock to compile new space rock box set for Cherry Red

Hawkwind's Dave Brock is to explore two decades of space rock and the free festival scene in a new 3-CD box set released via Cherry Red on April 22. Dave Brock Presents This Was Your Future – Space Rock & Other Psychedelics 1978-1998 includes material from Hawkwind, Ozric Tentacles, Here And Now and Michael Moorcock, among others.

This Was Your Future captures a time and place in danger of being forgotten in the corporate playground of the present. Gathered together here are the prime movers in this Brock-inspired scene which subsequently emerged and found focus towards the end of 70s, centred on free festivals, like-minded record labels, self-released cassettes and an anti-authoritarian lifestyle and political position.

The 40-track collection also includes sleevenotes from Ian Abrahams, who wrote Hawkwind: Sonic Assasins And Festivalized – Music, Politics And Alternative Culture.

Meanwhile, Hawkwind release their own 3-CD box set, Dreamworkers Of Time – The BBC Recordings 1985-1996, via Atomhenge/Cherry Red on March 25.

This Was Your Future Tracklisting

DISC ONE:

1 Hawkwind – PXR5

2 Omnia Opera – Space Bastard

3 Poisoned Electrick Head – Astral Tjunc

4 Spaceship Eyes – Satori

5 Ozric Tentacles – Velmwend 6 Magic Mushroom Band – Pictures In My Mind

7 Kryptästhesie – An Evening Following A Cuttle-Fish

8 Dave Brock – Green Finned Demon

9 Boris And His Bolshie Balalaika – Toadstool Soup

10 The Lloyd-Langton Group – Candle Burning

11 Underground Zero – Aimless Flight

12 Treatment – Damage 13 Moom – The Higher Sun

DISC TWO:

1 Dr Hasbeen – Spirit Of Brock

2 Sun Dial – Outer Limits To Yr Brain

3 Michael Moorcock’s Deep Fix – Dodgem Dude

4 Pressurehed – Red Delta (Live)

5 Robert Calvert – Lord Of The Hornets

6 Hawklords – The Age Of The Micro Man

7 Dr Brown – Dreamscape

8 Kava Kava – Poke

9 The Tryp – The Lizard Sheds Its Skin

10 Sonic Assassins – Golden Void

11 Dead Flowers – Altered State Circus

12 Mandragora – Rainbow Warrior

13 Outskirts Of Infinity – Laughter Castle

14 ST 37 – Ghosts Of Tempera Nymphs

15 Sons Of Selina – Gamoto Manopano

DISC THREE:

1 Dumpy’s Rusty Nuts – Hawkwind

2 Dave Brock And The Agents Of Chaos – Hades Deep

3 Crow – Led Zep

4 Nukli – Inner Days

5 Ethereal Counterbalance – At The Oasis

6 Nick Riff – Tribal Elders

7 Tim Blake – Passage Sur La Cité (Des Révélations)

8 Psychedelic Warriors – In Search of Shangrila

9 Tangle Edge – Yatantah Pt 1

10 Here And Now – 23 Skidoo (Live)

11 F/i – The Circle Is The Square

12 Praise Space Electric – Cybergenetic Experiment X