Hawkwind's Dave Brock to compile new space rock box set for Cherry Red

Hawkwind's Dave Brock is to explore two decades of space rock and the free festival scene in a new 3-CD box set released via Cherry Red on April 22. Dave Brock Presents This Was Your Future – Space Rock & Other Psychedelics 1978-1998 includes material from Hawkwind, Ozric Tentacles, Here And Now and Michael Moorcock, among others.
This Was Your Future captures a time and place in danger of being forgotten in the corporate playground of the present. Gathered together here are the prime movers in this Brock-inspired scene which subsequently emerged and found focus towards the end of 70s, centred on free festivals, like-minded record labels, self-released cassettes and an anti-authoritarian lifestyle and political position.
The 40-track collection also includes sleevenotes from Ian Abrahams, who wrote Hawkwind: Sonic Assasins And Festivalized – Music, Politics And Alternative Culture.
Meanwhile, Hawkwind release their own 3-CD box set, Dreamworkers Of Time – The BBC Recordings 1985-1996, via Atomhenge/Cherry Red on March 25.
This Was Your Future Tracklisting
DISC ONE:
1 Hawkwind – PXR5
2 Omnia Opera – Space Bastard
3 Poisoned Electrick Head – Astral Tjunc
4 Spaceship Eyes – Satori
5 Ozric Tentacles – Velmwend 6 Magic Mushroom Band – Pictures In My Mind
7 Kryptästhesie – An Evening Following A Cuttle-Fish
8 Dave Brock – Green Finned Demon
9 Boris And His Bolshie Balalaika – Toadstool Soup
10 The Lloyd-Langton Group – Candle Burning
11 Underground Zero – Aimless Flight
12 Treatment – Damage 13 Moom – The Higher Sun
DISC TWO:
1 Dr Hasbeen – Spirit Of Brock
2 Sun Dial – Outer Limits To Yr Brain
3 Michael Moorcock’s Deep Fix – Dodgem Dude
4 Pressurehed – Red Delta (Live)
5 Robert Calvert – Lord Of The Hornets
6 Hawklords – The Age Of The Micro Man
7 Dr Brown – Dreamscape
8 Kava Kava – Poke
9 The Tryp – The Lizard Sheds Its Skin
10 Sonic Assassins – Golden Void
11 Dead Flowers – Altered State Circus
12 Mandragora – Rainbow Warrior
13 Outskirts Of Infinity – Laughter Castle
14 ST 37 – Ghosts Of Tempera Nymphs
15 Sons Of Selina – Gamoto Manopano
DISC THREE:
1 Dumpy’s Rusty Nuts – Hawkwind
2 Dave Brock And The Agents Of Chaos – Hades Deep
3 Crow – Led Zep
4 Nukli – Inner Days
5 Ethereal Counterbalance – At The Oasis
6 Nick Riff – Tribal Elders
7 Tim Blake – Passage Sur La Cité (Des Révélations)
8 Psychedelic Warriors – In Search of Shangrila
9 Tangle Edge – Yatantah Pt 1
10 Here And Now – 23 Skidoo (Live)
11 F/i – The Circle Is The Square
12 Praise Space Electric – Cybergenetic Experiment X