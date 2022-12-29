Hawkwind to release Charisma years box set featuring Robert Calvert

Hawkwind's late 70s era on the Charisma record label, featuring vocalist Robert Calvert, is to be celebrated in a brand new ten-disc box set, Days Of The Underground – The Studio & Live Recordings 1977-1979, which will be released through Cherry Red on March 31.

The eight CD and two Blu-ray set feature new stereo and 5.1 mixes from Steven Wilson of Quark, Strangeness And Charm (1977), Hawklords - 25 Years On (1978) and PXR5 (1979) plus the 1977 Rockfield sessions, all with bonus material.

The set also gathers together new mixes of all the surviving live recordings made on the band’s September 1977 tour, including live sets from Farifield Hall, Croydon, Ipswich Gaumont and Leicester De Montfort Hall, the Sonic Assassins show at Queensway Hall, Barnstaple and a 1978 Hawklords show from Brunel University, all newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes, featuring many previously unreleased tracks.

Days Of The Underground – The Studio & Live Recordings 1977-1979 also features a previously unreleased promotional film of Hawklords from Uxbridge University in 1978, a performance of Quark, Strangeness And Charm from the Marc Bolan TV show Marc and features an illustrated book with new essay and a poster.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Days Of The Underground – The Studio & Live Recordings 1977-1979.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Hawkwind: Days Of The Underground – The Studio & Live Recordings 1977-1979

DISC ONE

Quark, Strangeness And Charm – The Steven Wilson remix

1 Spirit of the Age

2 Damnation Alley

3 Fable of a Failed Race

4 Quark, Strangeness AND Charm

5 Hassan I Sahba

6 The Forge of Vulcan

7 The Days of the Underground

8 The Iron Dream

Bonus tracks

9 Damnation Alley (live studio version)

10 A minor Jam session

11 Spirit of the Age (demo excerpt)

DISC TWO

The Rockfield Studio sessions 1977

1 Damnation Alley (first version)

2 Spirit of the Age (full version)

3 The Days of the Underground (first version)

4 Quark, Strangeness AND Charm / Uncle Sam’s on Mars 5 Fable of a Failed Race (extended version)

6 Cake Out

7 Fahrenheit 451 (jam session)

8 Century X (jam session)

DISC THREE

Hawklords – 25 Years On – The Steven Wilson remix

1 PSI Power

2 Freefall

3 Automoton

4 25 Years

5 Flying Doctor

6 The Only Ones

7 (Only) The Dead Dreams of the Cold War Kid

8 The Age of the Micro Man

Bonus tracks

9 The Only Ones (acoustic demo)

10 (Only) The Dead Dreams of the Cold War Kid (demo)

11 Freefall (Take Two)

12 Automoton (full version)

13 25 Years (Take One)

14 Flying Doctor (live studio rehearsal)

15 (Only) The Dead Dreams of the Cold War Kid (Take Two) 16 The Age of the Micro Man (Take One)

17 Digger Jam

DISC FOUR

PXR 5 – The Steven Wilson remix

1 Death Trap

2 Jack of Shadows

3 Uncle Sam’s On Mars

4 Infinity

5 Life Form

6 Robot

7 High Rise

8 P.X.R. 5

Bonus tracks

9 Jack of Shadows (live studio version)

10 High Rise (live studio version)

11 We Like to Be Frightened

12 Robot (first overdubbed version)

13 Jack of Shadows (Adrian Shaw vocal version)

14 PSI Power (single version)

15 25 Years (single version)

16 Death Trap (single version)

DISC FIVE

Live September 1977 – Fairfield Hall, Croydon And The Gaumont, Ipswich

1 Brainstorm (live Croydon 1977)

2 High Rise (live Croydon 1977)

3 Robot (live Croydon 1977)

4 Wind of Change (live Croydon 1977)

5 Jack of Shadows (live Croydon 1977)

6 Spirit of the Age (live Ipswich 1977)

7 Sonic Attack (live Ipswich 1977)

8 Damnation Alley (live Ipswich 1977)

9 Uncle Sam’s on Mars / The Iron Dream (live Ipswich 1977) 10 Quark, Strangeness And Charm (live Ipswich 1977)

11 Master of the Universe (live Ipswich 1977)

12 Welcome to the Future (live Ipswich 1977)

DISC SIX

Live September 1977 – De Montfort Hall Leicester

1 Brainstorm

2 Steppenwolf

3 High Rise

4 Robot

5 Spirit of the Age

6 Sonic Attack

7 Damnation Alley

8 Uncle Sam’s on Mars /The Iron Dream

9 Master of the Universe

10 Welcome to the Future

DISC SEVEN

Sonic Assassins – Queensway Hall, Barnstaple – 23rd December 1977

1 Golden Void

2 Magnu /Angels of Life

3 Freefall

4 Death Trap

5 Over the Top

6 Master of the Universe

7 Welcome to the Future

DISC EIGHT

Hawklords – Brunel University, Uxbridge – 24th November 1978

1 Automoton

2 25 Years

3 High Rise

4 Death Trap

5 The Age of the Micro Man

6 Spirit of the Age

7 Urban Guerrilla

8 Sonic Attack

9 PSI Power

10 Brainstorm

DISC NINE

Quark Strangeness And Charm – Steven Wilson’s 5.1 Surround Sound And Stereo mixes (96kHz / 24-bit)

1 Spirit of the Age

2 Damnation Alley

3 Fable of a Failed Race

4 Quark, Strangeness And Charm

5 Hassan I Sahba

6 The Forge of Vulcan

7 The Days of the Underground

8 The Iron Dream

Bonus visual content

1 Quark, Strangeness AND Charm (‘Marc’ TV show 1977)

DISC TEN

25 Years On – Steven Wilson’s 5.1 surround sound & stereo mixes (96kHz / 24-bit)

1 PSI Power

2 Freefall

3 Automoton

4 25 Years

5 Flying Doctor

6 The Only Ones

7 (Only) The Dead Dreams of the Cold War Kid

8 The Age of the Micro Man

Bonus visual content

Hawklords – Brunel University, Uxbridge 24th November 1978 (video)

1 PSI Power (promotional film 1978)

2 25 Years (promotional film 1978)

P.X.R. 5 – Steven Wilson’s 5.1 Surround Sound & stereo mixes (96kHz / 24-bit)

1 Death Trap

2 Jack of Shadows

3 Uncle Sam’s On Mars

4 Infinity

5 Life Form

6 Robot

7 High Rise

8 P.X.R. 5