Hawkwind detail mammoth eleven-disc Space Ritual box set

Space rock legends Hawkwind have released details of the contents of the mammoth eleven-disc Space Ritual box set, which will be released through Cherry Red/Atomhenge on September 23.

Yesterday we announced that the band would be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic 1973 live album with a headline show at London's Royal Albert Hall on the same day, September 23.

The new box set features a new remaster of the original album, along with new mixes of all three complete concerts recorded on the 1972 tour at Liverpool Stadium, Sunderland Locarno and Brixton Sundown, all mixed by Stephen W Tayler.

The set also includes a 5.1 surround sound mix and a new stereo mix of the album, including the complete unedited versions of Brainstorm and Time We Left This World Today and the encore of You Shouldn’t Do That.

The set is completed with a 68 page illustrated book with new essay and a reproduction of the rare Space Ritual poster format tour programme.

There will also be a double clear vinyl version of the album which has been cut at Abbey Road studios utilising the original master tapes, as well as a 2 CD set featuring a stunning new mix of the album by Stephen W Tayler, from the original 16-track master tapes. This verison also includes the complete unedited versions of Brainstorm and Time We Left This World Today and You Shouldn’t Do That along with the illustrated booklet.

You can see the complete tracklisting below.

Hawkwind: Space Ritual

Box Set Track List

Disc One: “Space Ritual” The original album re-mastered

1. Earth Calling (Original album mix)

2. Born to Go (Original album mix)

3. Down Through the Night (Original album mix)

4. The Awakening (Original album mix)

5. Lord of Light (Original album mix)

6. Black Corridor (Original album mix)

7. Space is Deep (Original album mix)

8. Electronic No. 1 (Original album mix)

Disc Two: “Space Ritual” The original album re-mastered

1. Orgone Accumulator (Original album mix)

2. Upside Down (Original album mix)

3. 10 Seconds of Forever (Original album mix)

4. Brainstorm (Original album mix)

5. Seven by Seven (Original album mix)

6. Sonic Attack (Original album mix)

7. Time We Left This World Today (Original album mix

8. Master of the Universe (Original album mix)

9. Welcome to the Future (Original album mix

Disc Three: Liverpool Stadium 22nd December 1972 New mix - previously unreleased

1. Earth Calling (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

2. Born to Go (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

3. Down Through the Night (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

4. The Awakening (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

5. Lord of Light (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

6. Black Corridor (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

7. Space is Deep (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

8. Electronic No. 1 (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

9. Orgone Accumulator (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

10. Upside Down (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

Disc Four: Liverpool Stadium 22nd December 1972 New mix - previously unreleased

1. 10 Seconds of Forever (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

2. Brainstorm (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

3. Seven by Seven (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

4. Sonic Attack (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

5. Time We Left This World Today (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

6. Master of the Universe (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

7. Welcome to the Future (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

8. You Shouldn’t Do That (Liverpool 22.12.1972)

Disc Five: Locarno Sunderland 23rd December 1972 New mix - previously unreleased

1. Earth Calling (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

2. Born to Go (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

3. Down Through the Night (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

4. The Awakening (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

5. Lord of Light (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

6. Black Corridor (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

7. Space is Deep (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

8. Electronic No. 1 (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

9. Orgone Accumulator (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

10. Upside Down (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

Disc Six: Locarno Sunderland 23rd December 1972 New mix - previously unreleased

1. 10 Seconds of Forever (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

2. Brainstorm (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

3. Seven by Seven (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

4. Sonic Attack (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

5. Time We Left This World Today (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

6. Master of the Universe (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

7. Welcome to the Future (Sunderland 23.12.1972)

Disc Seven: Brixton Sundown 30th December 1972 New mix - previously unreleased

1. Earth Calling (Brixton 30.12.1972)

2. Born to Go (Brixton 30.12.1972)

3. Down Through the Night (Brixton 30.12.1972)

4. The Awakening (Brixton 30.12.1972)

5. Lord of Light (Brixton 30.12.1972)

6. Black Corridor (Brixton 30.12.1972)

7. Space is Deep (Brixton 30.12.1972)

8. Electronic No. 1 (Brixton 30.12.1972)

9. Orgone Accumulator (Brixton 30.12.1972)

10. Upside Down (Brixton 30.12.1972)

Disc Eight: Brixton Sundown 30th December 1972 New mix - previously unreleased

1. 10 Seconds of Forever (Brixton 30.12.1972)

2. Brainstorm (Brixton 30.12.1972)

3. Seven by Seven (Brixton 30.12.1972)

4. Sonic Attack (Brixton 30.12.1972)

5. Time We Left This World Today (Brixton 30.12.1972)

6. Master of the Universe (Brixton 30.12.1972)

7. Welcome to the Future (Brixton 30.12.1972)

8. You Shouldn’t Do That (Brixton 30.12.1972)

Disc Nine: Space Ritual 50th Anniversary Stereo Remix by Stephen W Tayler

1. Earth Calling (new stereo mix)

2. Born to Go (new stereo mix)

3. Down Through the Night (new stereo mix)

4. The Awakening (new stereo mix)

5. Lord of Light (new stereo mix)

6. Black Corridor (new stereo mix)

7. Space is Deep (new stereo mix)

8. Electronic No. 1 (new stereo mix)

9. Orgone Accumulator (new stereo mix)

10. Upside Down (new stereo mix)

Disc Ten: Space Ritual 50th Anniversary Stereo Remix by Stephen W Tayler

1. 10 Seconds of Forever (new stereo mix)

2. Brainstorm (new stereo mix)

3. Seven by Seven (new stereo mix)

4. Sonic Attack (new stereo mix)

5. Time We Left This World Today (new stereo mix)

6. Master of the Universe (new stereo mix)

7. Welcome to the Future (new stereo mix)

8. You Shouldn’t Do That (new stereo mix)

Disc Eleven: Blu-ray

Space Ritual 96 kHz / 24-bit 5.1 mix & new stereo mix By Stephen W Tayler

1. Earth Calling (5.1 Surround mix)

2. Born to Go (5.1 Surround mix)

3. Down Through the Night (5.1 Surround mix)

4. The Awakening (5.1 Surround mix)

5. Lord of Light (5.1 Surround mix)

6. Black Corridor (5.1 Surround mix)

7. Space is Deep (5.1 Surround mix)

8. Electronic No. 1 (5.1 Surround mix)

9. Orgone Accumulator (5.1 Surround mix)

10. Upside Down (5.1 Surround mix)

11. 10 Seconds of Forever (5.1 Surround mix)

12. Brainstorm (5.1 Surround mix)

13. Seven by Seven (5.1 Surround mix)

14. Sonic Attack (5.1 Surround mix)

15. Time We Left This World Today (5.1 Surround mix)

16. Master of the Universe (5.1 Surround mix)

17. Welcome to the Future (5.1 Surround mix)

18. You Shouldn’t Do That (5.1 Surround mix)

Double Transparent Vinyl Edition

Side One:

1. Earth Calling

2. Born to Go

3. Down Through the Night

4. The Awakening

Side Two:

1. Lord of Light

2. Black Corridor

3. Space is Deep

4. Electronic No. 1

Side Three:

1. Orgone Accumulator

2. Upside Down

3. 10 Seconds of Forever

4. Brainstorm

Side Four:

1. Seven by Seven

2. Sonic Attack

3. Time We Left This World Today

4. Master of the Universe

5. Welcome to the Future

2CD Remixed Edition

Disc One: Space Ritual 50th Anniversary Stereo Remix by Stephen W Tayler

1. Earth Calling (new stereo mix)

2. Born to Go (new stereo mix)

3. Down Through the Night (new stereo mix)

4. The Awakening (new stereo mix)

5. Lord of Light (new stereo mix)

6. Black Corridor (new stereo mix)

7. Space is Deep (new stereo mix)

8. Electronic No. 1 (new stereo mix)

9. Orgone Accumulator (new stereo mix)

10. Upside Down (new stereo mix)

Disc Two: Space Ritual 50th Anniversary Stereo Remix by Stephen W Tayler

1. 10 Seconds of Forever (new stereo mix)

2. Brainstorm (new stereo mix)

3. Seven by Seven (new stereo mix)

4. Sonic Attack (new stereo mix)

5. Time We Left This World Today (new stereo mix)

6. Master of the Universe (new stereo mix)

7. Welcome to the Future (new stereo mix)

8. You Shouldn’t Do That (new stereo mix)