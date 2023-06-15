Hawkwind announce Royal Albert Hall show and Space Ritual box set

Space rock legends Hawkwind have announced they will headline London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their legendary Space Ritual album on September 23.

Entitled An Evening Of Sonic Destruction 50 Years On.... Celebrating The Rituals And Odyssey Of Space, the band will be supported on the evening by the equally iconic Crazy World Of Arthur Brown.

At the same time Cherry Red Records have announced they will release a 50th anniversary box set of the band's classic 1973 live album as a mammoth ten-disc CD and Blu-ray set on the same day as the Royal Albert Hall show.

"We are releasing a deluxe 50th-anniversary edition of legendary live album Space Ritual," the label state. "As a super-deluxe 10CD/Blu-ray boxset, double transparent vinyl or 2CD."

Further details on the contents of the box set were not available at the time of writing.

Hawkwind recently announced that the Steven Wilson remix of the band's classic 1975 album Warrior On The Edge Of Time will be released on vinyl for the very first time on June 30.

Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall show go on sale from 10am on Friday June 16.

Get tickets.