Hawklords announce upcoming album Relativity

Cosmic space rockers Hawklords have announced a tour throughout November in support of their upcoming studio album Relativity. You can watch Hawklords guitarist Jerry Richards discuss the new album in a video clip below.
The band are busy putting the finishing touches to the new album, the band's tenth studio album, and the follow-up to last year's Space release. The band have exclusively revealed the artwork for Relativity, created by Martin Cook, who's also worked with Rick Wakeman, The Barney Bubbles estate, Jethro Tull and more... You can see the new artwork below.
"It’s about perspectives, really," explains Richards. "Perception depends upon where you’re standing when you witness what it is that you see, hear, or feel. As [Albert] Einstein said, ‘“Everything is relative.”’ This new album explores observations of our shared reality: That which was, that which is and that which is yet to be."
The tour kicks off at Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar on October 31 and runs through to Southampton's 1865 venue on November 18 and includes a London date at The 100 Club on November 10. You can see the full list of dates below.
Hawklords November tour dates
Oct 31: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar
Nov 1: Buckley Tivoli
Nov 2: Warsop Phoenix Alternative Festival
Nov 3: Huddersfield The Parish Pub
Nov 5: Newcastle Trillions
Nov 6: Edinburgh Bannermans Bar
Nov 7: Glasgow Classic Grand
Nov 8: Worcester The Marrs Bar
Nov 9: Hastings The Carlisle
Nov 10: London 100 Club
Nov 12: Hull The New Adelphi
Nov 13: Chelmsford The Hot Box
Nov 14: Hitchin Club 85
Nov 15: Coventry The Arches
Nov 16: Bridgwater The Cobblestones
Nov 17: Exeter Cavern
Nov 18: Southampton The 1865