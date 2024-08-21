Hawklords announce upcoming album Relativity

Cosmic space rockers Hawklords have announced a tour throughout November in support of their upcoming studio album Relativity. You can watch Hawklords guitarist Jerry Richards discuss the new album in a video clip below.

The band are busy putting the finishing touches to the new album, the band's tenth studio album, and the follow-up to last year's Space release. The band have exclusively revealed the artwork for Relativity, created by Martin Cook, who's also worked with Rick Wakeman, The Barney Bubbles estate, Jethro Tull and more... You can see the new artwork below.

"It’s about perspectives, really," explains Richards. "Perception depends upon where you’re standing when you witness what it is that you see, hear, or feel. As [Albert] Einstein said, ‘“Everything is relative.”’ This new album explores observations of our shared reality: That which was, that which is and that which is yet to be."

The tour kicks off at Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar on October 31 and runs through to Southampton's 1865 venue on November 18 and includes a London date at The 100 Club on November 10. You can see the full list of dates below.

HAWKLORDS - RELATIVITY album news August 2024 - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Martin Cook)

(Image credit: Press)

Oct 31: Blackpool The Waterloo Music Bar

Nov 1: Buckley Tivoli

Nov 2: Warsop Phoenix Alternative Festival

Nov 3: Huddersfield The Parish Pub

Nov 5: Newcastle Trillions

Nov 6: Edinburgh Bannermans Bar

Nov 7: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 8: Worcester The Marrs Bar

Nov 9: Hastings The Carlisle

Nov 10: London 100 Club

Nov 12: Hull The New Adelphi

Nov 13: Chelmsford The Hot Box

Nov 14: Hitchin Club 85

Nov 15: Coventry The Arches

Nov 16: Bridgwater The Cobblestones

Nov 17: Exeter Cavern

Nov 18: Southampton The 1865