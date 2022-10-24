Hawklords announce new live album

Space rockers Hawklords have announced they will release a new live album Live At Kozfest 2022 through Shellshock Distribution Ltd. on November 25.

The new album was recorded at the band's performance at this year's Kozfest festival, which took place at the Axminster Showground, Devon in July.

"A sold-out crowd packed the Daevid Allen Kozmik Stage to witness band members Jerry Richards, Dave Pearce, Mr Dibs and Chris Purdon rock space with a performance that sounds as though it came straight from 1973," the band say.

"Included in the set are classic Hawklords songs We Are One, Devil in Your Head, a rocking version of fans' favourite SR-71, plus a grinding rendition of Robert Calvert's AI-inspired masterpiece, Robot, alongside Nik Turner's space-rock classic, Master Of The Universe. Also featured are three songs from the 2021 Time album: Speed Of Sound, Turn You On and the dark-edged metaphysical poem Obscura."

Hawklords will also play HRH XV on November 5 as well as at the Blue Plaque unveiling commemorating Robert Calvert at his former residence in Margate on November 25, with a concert in the evening at Olby's Soul Cafe to launch the new album.

You can view the new album artwork below.