Machine Head announce new album Unatoned, hear ferocious single Unbound here

Machine Head have announced their new album and released single Unbound.

The song is taken from the Oakland groove metal kingpins’ upcoming record Unatoned, set to come out via Nuclear Blast and Imperium Recordings on April 25. See the album’s artwork and tracklisting below.

Unatoned will be Machine Head’s first album since Of Kingdom And Crown came out in 2022, and it will mark the recording debut of guitarist Reece Scruggs (ex-Havok). The band first teased the album last year, when they released the single These Scars Won’t Define Us and announced a spring 2025 North American tour with support from In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth.

They wrote on their website at the time: “The track comes from [Machine Head’s] upcoming new album (slated for April release TBD).”

Unatoned follows Machine Head’s return to festivals in 2022, which ended a 10-year dry spell from the circuit, and was written while the band were touring. Their 2024 festival run included a slot at the UK’s Download festival. Metal Hammer journalist Stephen Hill reviewed the set.

He wrote: “Although this headlining set on the Opus Stage probably won’t go down in history in the same way as their legendary 2007 show did, tonight is a hell of a way for Machine Head to re-introduce themselves to the UK festival scene.”

The band say that, musically, Unatoned reflects the “raw energy” of their recent stints on the road. Singer, guitarist and band leader Robb Flynn produced the effort, with Zack Ohren returning to engineer and Colin Richardson and Chris Clancy mixing and mastering. The artwork was designed by Septicflesh singer/bassist Spiros Antoniou (AKA Seth Siro Anton), who also did the cover for Of Kingdom And Crown.

Following their spring tour, Machine Head will headline Derbyshire’s Bloodstock Open Air in August, alongside Trivium and Gojira. Weekend tickets for the festival are sold-out, as are day tickets for the Sunday with Gojira, but day tickets for Friday and Saturday (Machine Head’s day) are still available.

See all of Machine Head’s live plans now via their website.

Machine Head – Unatoned tracklisting:

01. Landscape Of Thorns

02. Atomic Revelations

03. Unbound

04. Outsider

05. Not Long For This World

06. These Scars Won’t Define Us

07. Dustmaker

08. Bonescraper

09. Addicted To Pain

10. Bleeding Me Dry

11. Shards Of Shattered Dreams

12. Scorn