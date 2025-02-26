Status Quo announce long-awaited expanded edition of classic Status Quo – Live! album

Status Quo have confirmed details of the long-awaited expanded edition of their classic 1976 live album Status Quo – Live!. The eight-CD package will arrive via Edsel Records on May 16 and include a newly remastered version of the original release – compiled from recordings taped over three nights at the Glasgow Apollo in Scotland in October 1976 – in addition to the three sets in their entirety.
The set will be released as a 7” box containing the 8CDs, and a 24-page illustrated booklet featuring 4000 words of liner notes from Classic Rock writer and official boogie brother #1 Dave Ling and an article by AVP Studio's Andy Gamble, who was responsible for the remastering.
In addition, a double vinyl version of the show recorded on October 27, 1976 will be released on April 12, Record Store Day. It'll be available in two coloured vinyl variants, blue and "ticket stub mint." Full tracklist below.
The Super Deluxe Edition of Status Quo - Live! is available to pre-order now.
Status Quo – Live!: Super Deluxe Edition tracklist
Disc One: Live!
Junior’s Wailing
Backwater
Just Take Me
Is There A Better Way
In My Chair
Little Lady
Most Of The Time
Rain
Forty-Five Hundred Times
Disc Two: Live!
Roll Over Lay Down
Big Fat Mama
Don’t Waste My Time
Roadhouse Blues
Caroline
Bye Bye Johnny
Disc Three : 27th October 1976
Junior’s Wailing
Backwater
Just Take Me
Is There A Better Way
In My Chair
Little Lady
Most Of The Time
Rain
Forty-Five Hundred Times
Disc Four: 27th October 1976
Roll Over Lay Down
Big Fat Mama
Don’t Waste My Time
Roadhouse Blues
Caroline
Bye Bye Johnny
Disc Five : 28th October 1976
Junior’s Wailing
Backwater
Just Take Me
Is There A Better Way
In My Chair
Little Lady
Most Of The Time
Rain
Forty-Five Hundred Times
Disc Six: 28th October 1976
Roll Over Lay Down
Big Fat Mama
Don’t Waste My Time
Roadhouse Blues
Caroline
Bye Bye Johnny
Disc Seven: 29th October 1976
Junior’s Wailing
Backwater
Just Take Me
Is There A Better Way
In My Chair
Little Lady
Most Of The Time
Rain
Forty-Five Hundred Times
Disc Eight: 29th October 1976
Roll Over Lay Down
Big Fat Mama
Don’t Waste My Time
Roadhouse Blues
Caroline
Bye Bye Johnny