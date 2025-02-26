Status Quo announce long-awaited expanded edition of classic Status Quo – Live! album

Status Quo have confirmed details of the long-awaited expanded edition of their classic 1976 live album Status Quo – Live!. The eight-CD package will arrive via Edsel Records on May 16 and include a newly remastered version of the original release – compiled from recordings taped over three nights at the Glasgow Apollo in Scotland in October 1976 – in addition to the three sets in their entirety.

The set will be released as a 7” box containing the 8CDs, and a 24-page illustrated booklet featuring 4000 words of liner notes from Classic Rock writer and official boogie brother #1 Dave Ling and an article by AVP Studio's Andy Gamble, who was responsible for the remastering.

In addition, a double vinyl version of the show recorded on October 27, 1976 will be released on April 12, Record Store Day. It'll be available in two coloured vinyl variants, blue and "ticket stub mint." Full tracklist below.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Status Quo - Live! is available to pre-order now.

Status Quo | Quo Live! Ad - YouTube Watch On

Status Quo – Live!: Super Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc One: Live!

Junior’s Wailing

Backwater

Just Take Me

Is There A Better Way

In My Chair

Little Lady

Most Of The Time

Rain

Forty-Five Hundred Times

Disc Two: Live!

Roll Over Lay Down

Big Fat Mama

Don’t Waste My Time

Roadhouse Blues

Caroline

Bye Bye Johnny

Disc Three : 27th October 1976

Junior’s Wailing

Backwater

Just Take Me

Is There A Better Way

In My Chair

Little Lady

Most Of The Time

Rain

Forty-Five Hundred Times

Disc Four: 27th October 1976

Roll Over Lay Down

Big Fat Mama

Don’t Waste My Time

Roadhouse Blues

Caroline

Bye Bye Johnny

Disc Five : 28th October 1976

Junior’s Wailing

Backwater

Just Take Me

Is There A Better Way

In My Chair

Little Lady

Most Of The Time

Rain

Forty-Five Hundred Times

Disc Six: 28th October 1976

Roll Over Lay Down

Big Fat Mama

Don’t Waste My Time

Roadhouse Blues

Caroline

Bye Bye Johnny

Disc Seven: 29th October 1976

Junior’s Wailing

Backwater

Just Take Me

Is There A Better Way

In My Chair

Little Lady

Most Of The Time

Rain

Forty-Five Hundred Times

Disc Eight: 29th October 1976

Roll Over Lay Down

Big Fat Mama

Don’t Waste My Time

Roadhouse Blues

Caroline

Bye Bye Johnny