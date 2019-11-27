Have Marshall leaked their Black Friday speaker and headphones deals early?

Amplification giants Marshall have been gearing up for a mighty Black Friday sale for some time, and it looks like they may have snuck out their best deals early.

Focussing on their most popular headphones and speakers, they've quietly unveiled an early access sale, where you can "save big on speakers and headphones while stock levels are still high".

That means: act fast and you stand to make hefty savings on Marshall's most popular pieces.

Among the deals are 46% off their Major III Bluetooth headphones, 33% off the powerful Woburn Bluetooth speaker and 36% off the Acton II Bluetooth speaker – or the model Marshall refers to as its "small but mighty workhorse".

We've picked out a few of the tastiest deals below, but you can see the full list of early sale access deals on the Marshall site.

Major III Bluetooth headphones | Now £69.99 | Was £129.99 Touted as "the next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall", the Major III Bluetooth headphones are their classic model redesigned with a sleeker look and an ergonomic fit. They've also scored an average of five stars from almost 50 user reviews.View Deal

Monitor Bluetooth headphones | Now £159.99 | Was £219.99 Marshall promise that these Monitor headphones stay light on your ears – which is handy, really, as they can last for 30+ hours on a single charge. Also offers superior noise isolation and sound quality.View Deal

Acton II Bluetooth Speaker | Now £139.99 | Was £219.99 Acton II is the smallest speaker in the Marshall line-up, but its size might be misleading: this sturdy little thing still packs a punch. Includes three dedicated class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer and Bluetooth 5.0 technology.View Deal

Looking for more great Black Friday deals? We've been scouring the web to find you the best offers across a range of areas, from vinyl and turntables to headphones, speakers and even slick smart devices for music lovers. Check out these killer deals here:

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday

Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more