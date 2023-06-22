Haunt The Woods announce second album Ubiquity

By Jerry Ewing
Haunt The Woods
(Image credit: Steve Gullick)

Cornish alt.prog quartet Haunt The Woods have announced that they will release their second album Ubiquity, through Spinefarm Records on September 29.

It's the follow up to the band's 20202 debut Opaque, and their first for major label Spinefarm. The band have also released two EPs, The Line and Circle and supported label mates Crown Lands at their UK debut live show at London's Omeara in May last year and are now working on their second album.

At the same time the band have released a new video for their brand new single Gold, which you can watch below.

"From time dilation to relativity, Gold's lyrics explore the potential non-linear nature of time and the human experience," say the band. "With soaring vocals, beautiful soundscapes and eerie melody to set the scene." 

The band also have live dates scheduled for throughout July.

Jul 05: Cheltenham 2000trees
Jul 21: Dartmoor Tunes in the Sands
Jul 22: Whiddon Down Chagstock
Jul 23: Bude Leopollooza

Pre-order Ubiquity.

Haunt The Woods

(Image credit: Spinefarm)

Haunt The Woods: Ubiquity
1 Fever Dream
2 Gold
3 Save Me
4 Equilibrium
5 Home
6 The Line Part II
7 Now Is Our Time
8 Ubiquity
9 Overflow
10 Sleepwalking
11 Numb
12 Said And Done

