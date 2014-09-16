Hatebreed, Revocation and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Sometimes you've just got to whack that stereo up to full and punch your walls into dust – which is why we've got a brutalising show in store for you tonight!

On tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show we’re bringing you music from Hatebreed, Revocation, Threshold, Intervals, Chimaira, Suicide Silence, Megadeth and Mastodon.

We’ll also be talking about Google. Well… their workers, anyway. Word has reached us that at least three Google employees have lived for months in their vehicles on the firm’s California campus, eating in the staff cafeteria and showering in gyms. Which sounds a lot like our uni life, but it got us thinking…

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve slept/woken up?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.