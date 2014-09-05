Chimaira call it quits

Following a spate of departures in recent days, Ohio band Chimaira have called an end to their 15-year career.

Guitarist Emil Werstler left the group earlier this week in order to “take the next step” in his career. His departure sparked a flurry of activity within the band’s ranks and Matt Szlachta, Sean Zatorsky, Jeremy Creamer and Austin D’Amond quit the following day.

That left frontman Mark Hunter on his own and he’s decided to end the band rather than continue under the Chimaira banner – despite the fact he previously rebuilt the band in 2011 following a similar situation.

He says in a statement: “After 15 full-blown, ass-ripping years, it is with great honour I announce the end of Chimaira. Thanks to everyone that supported the group in any way, shape or form. Everyone involved with the band, from members to fans, put their heart and soul into this project.

“We achieved a lot. We bled a lot. It fucking ruled.”

Szlachta, Zatorsky, Creamer and D’Amond issued a collective statement following their exit, suggesting they will continue to work together in the future.

They say: “For us, this was a great stepping stone and an honour to play these songs live and fulfil an incredible legacy. This was an excellent platform to help continue playing music when our collective bands either ended or went on hiatus.

“Chimaira was an amazing experience and we look forward to future endeavours with each other.”

The band released seventh album Crown Of Phantoms in 2013 and were due to tour Europe in October, including eight UK dates starting in Southampton on October 20.

Those who bought tickets via Ticketmaster will be eligible for a full refund.