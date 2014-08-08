Bloodstock 2014: Hatebreed and Dimmu Borgir

As the thousands of metallers prepare for Down's headline set, they've got Hatebreed and Dimmu Borgir to get through first.

Two years are triumphantly defying the clueless minority who claimed they had no place at Bloodstock, Hatebreed secure another effortless victory. Even by his high-standards Jamey Jasta gives absolutely everything to the performance, exuding enthusiasm with every breath and looking genuinely humbled by the overwhelming reaction, even bringing a diehard six-year-old up on stage to join in the festivities. Whether it’s the metallic hooks of Honor Never Dies, merciless crunch of Smash Your Enemies, old-school bounce of Last Breath or mass singalongs of Perseverance and I Will Be Heard, every word is shouted back with aplomb, as Wayne Lozniak and Frank Novinec’s riffs lay down a wall of sound that’s as formidable as anything else on the stage today. As Jamey again reiterates how honoured he is to be sharing a stage with so many legends, everyone looking on knows his band have today again proved that they deserve a place among them. (9⁄ 10 ) (AR)