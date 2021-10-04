Hasse Fröberg shares new song To Those Who Rule The World

Swedish progressive rockers HFMC aka Hasse Fröberg & Musical Companion, have released their brand new single along with a music video entitled To Those Who Rule The World. This song is a forerunner of their fifth studio album We Are The Truth to be released November 26 via Glassville Records.



Hasse Fröberg, who's also guitarist with The Flower Kings, explains: "The reason we chose to make a video to the song To Those Who Rule The World is because it represents the album and showcases the band in a good way. The lyrics is almost written in a naive – or maybe – even in a childish tone. Still I think it reflects the way many of us are feeling today. This is six minutes of crazy, sometimes groovy, sometimes epic, but always accessible music, together with a catchy video."

The album, which is the follow-up to 2015's HFMC, will be available as CD digipack with 16-page booklet, limited gatefold Double LP with eight-page booklet and digital download.