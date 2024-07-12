Watch ex-One Direction star Harry Styles join Stevie Nicks onstage in London to sing two classic songs by the Fleetwood Mac legend

Stevie Nicks was joined by a special guest at her BST Hyde Park headline show tonight, July 12: former One Direction singer turned solo superstar Harry Styles.



Styles joined the Fleetwood Mac legend onstage towards the end of her set to duet on the 1981 Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty single Stop Draggin' My Heart Around, and on Fleetwood Mac's Landslide, written by Nicks for the band's self-titled 1975 album.



The two singers have been friends for years, with Nicks once jokingly describing Styles as her "love child" with Mick Fleetwood, telling Rolling Stone “When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

The pair have performed onstage together several times, most notably at the 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, after Styles gave a heartfelt speech saluting Nicks.



"Stevie Nicks is the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a second time," he told the audience at the Barclays Center in New York on March 29, 2019. "First, with Fleetwood Mac, and now for her unforgettable solo work. With Stevie, you’re not celebrating music from long ago through the mists of time. She was standing on stage headlining a place doing her best work just three nights ago. She is forever current. She is forever Stevie."



"She’s so wise and serene. She sees all the romance and the drama in the world and she celebrates it. She will stand on stage introducing a song, telling you how she wrote them — honestly — like you’re the only other person in the world. You’re more than a fan. You are a friend. And the words say in so many ways: I understand you and you are not alone. And that is true Stevie."



"If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you. She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl — she’s got you covered. Her songs make you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She’s responsible for more running mascara — including my own — than all the bad dates in history combined. That is true Stevie."



Styles concluded his speech by saying, "She is more than a role model — she’s a beacon to all of us. Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend."

Watch fan-filmed footage from Hyde Park below:

And, just to prove that the pop superstar's love of Fleetwood Mac goes way back, here's Styles covering The Chain for Radio 1's Live Lounge back in 2017.

