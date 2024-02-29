"Anything that draws me back to London, and therefore to England, fills my heart with joy": Stevie Nicks to headline huge BST Hyde Park show

Stevie Nicks will headline a BST Hyde Park show in London on July 12.



The Fleetwood Mac vocalist joins Kings Of Leon, Shania Twain, Robbie Williams, Kylie Minogue and more as one of 2024's star attractions at the ever-popular summer concert series.

Speaking about her return to the UK, the singer/songwriter says, “Anything that draws me back to London - and therefore to England - fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true.”



A full supporting line-up for the show will be announced in due course.



An Amex presale for the show begins at 10am (local time) on March 1. The general on sale commences at 10am on March 6.

Nicks has a busy schedule this year, mixing headline shows with festival appearances and an upcoming stadium gig in Texas as special guest to Billy Joel.

Stevie Nicks 2024 tour schedule

Mar 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Mar 06: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Mar 09: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX*

May 04: Charlotte Lovin’ Life Music Fest, NC^

May 07: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

May 10: Thackerville WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

May 14: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 18: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 21: Highland Yaamava Resort and Casino, CA

May 24: Napa Valley BottleRock Napa, CA^

May 27: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

May 30: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jun 04: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Jun 09: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 12: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Jun 15: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 18: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL*

Jul 12: BST Hyde Park, London, UK ^

* = with Billy Joel

^ = festival date