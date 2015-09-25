Hang The Bastard premiere Hornfel video

Bona fide riffmonsters Hang The Bastard have unleashed the official video for Hornfel, taken from latest album Sex In The Seventh Circle.

As you’ve probably come to expect from Hang The Bastard, Hornfel is one sledgehammer of sludge riffery to get drunk and punch holes in walls to. It’s doomy but with enough power to get everyone banging their heads.

The band head out on tour next month before heading back to the studio to work on their third album. “We will be playing some songs we haven’t played in a few years, so make sure you don’t miss out,” says bassist/vocalist Joe Nally. Dates below.

Oct 4: Mammothfest, Brighton

Oct 21: Craufurd Arms,Milton Keynes

Oct 22: Sub89 , Reading

Oct 23: Sound Circus,­ Bournemouth

Nov 9: The Black Heart, London

Nov 10: Hobos,­ Bridgend

Nov 11: The Key Club,­ Leeds

Nov 12: Slade Rooms,­ Wolverhampton

Nov 13: Live Rooms,­ Chester

Nov 14: The Wheatsheaf,­ Oxford