Hang The Bastard premiere Hornfel video

Bona fide riffmonsters Hang The Bastard have unleashed the official video for Hornfel, taken from latest album Sex In The Seventh Circle.
As you’ve probably come to expect from Hang The Bastard, Hornfel is one sledgehammer of sludge riffery to get drunk and punch holes in walls to. It’s doomy but with enough power to get everyone banging their heads.
The band head out on tour next month before heading back to the studio to work on their third album. “We will be playing some songs we haven’t played in a few years, so make sure you don’t miss out,” says bassist/vocalist Joe Nally. Dates below.
Oct 4: Mammothfest, Brighton
Oct 21: Craufurd Arms,Milton Keynes
Oct 22: Sub89 , Reading
Oct 23: Sound Circus, Bournemouth
Nov 9: The Black Heart, London
Nov 10: Hobos, Bridgend
Nov 11: The Key Club, Leeds
Nov 12: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton
Nov 13: Live Rooms, Chester
Nov 14: The Wheatsheaf, Oxford