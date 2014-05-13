Halford needs more surgery

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has revealed he needs hernia surgery, after he underwent an operation on his back last year.

The 62-year-old was seen in a wheelchair in May 2013, and admitted: “I’m in agony right now – but it’s just a back injury and it’s going to be fixed. The Metal God will be bouncing back.”

Now he’s reported he’ll receive medical attention to his stomach before Priest tour in support of upcoming album Redeemer Of Souls.

Halford tells ABC News Radio: “My doctors always said, ‘If it’s not giving you any discomfort you should leave it as it is,’ but it’s not very appealing to look at, is it? It looks like an alien just burst forth!”

He accepts spending more time with doctors is part and parcel of getting older. He says: “That’s life – the wonderful thing about heavy metal is that it’s immortal. But the creators are not bestowed with that attribute.”

Redeemer Of Souls, which Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton has described as a “miracle”, is released on July 14 in the UK.